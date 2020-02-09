Lego sales are surging during the pandemic

Sales jumped 14% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Add Lego to the list of companies that have benefited from people spending more time at home.

The Danish toy maker said Wednesday that sales jumped 14% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year. CEO Niels Christiansen pointed to investments in e-commerce as crucial during a period in which retail stores where shut.

Lego's operating profit rose 11% to $622 million as a result.

The LEGO Group is seeing a boost in sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, whose North American headquarters is in Enfield, says sales jumped 14 percent in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

FOX61’s Amanda Raus spoke with Skip Kodak, President of LEGO Systems Inc., which is the U.S. division of the LEGO Group, about the surge in sales and the reasons behind it.

“There are certainly a variety of factors. From a marketing perspective we had the LEGO Masters series hit TV earlier in the year and that built momentum, and we were also coming off a very strong finish to last year, around some Disney movies, Frozen 2 and Star Wars Episode 9. Coming into LEGO Masters, we started to see this transition and growth suddenly in classic, core LEGO play themes. And as we then entered, it was too long after that began that we entered into the first parts of stay safe, stay home orders happening across the U.S. And as that began, what we saw in that in the period up to Easter, we began to see sales that were running at the rates we would see the week before Easter, except we had a series of those weeks all in a row, which was our first sign that as people were starting to come to grips with staying at home, there were going to be more people interested in activities you could safely do in a home environment,” said Kodak.

The LEGO Group also credits e-commerce for allowing customers to still buy LEGO sets at a time when stores were shuttered due to stay at home restrictions.

The LEGO Group has also been working with communities right here in Connecticut. It has donated $1 million to 4CT, the charity to help those in Connecticut impacted by COVID-19. It has also worked with the CT Department of Education to donate thousands of LEGO Replay Brick Boxes and Play Ideas to Enfield and Bridgeport Public Schools.

It's not just Lego. Game makers have been on a tear as social distancing restrictions encourage many people to find new ways to pass the time.

Nintendo's operating profit surged 428% in its most recent quarter as the Switch console and "Animal Crossing" game continued to drive sales. The company's shares are up 35% this year.

On the other hand, toy conglomerates like Mattel and Hasbro have struggled. These companies have cited manufacturing and distribution issues tied to the pandemic as big roadblocks in their most recent quarters.

"We entered the second quarter with extensive retail closures and distribution challenges and had to absorb a full quarter of Covid-19 impact," Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a statement in July. Between April and June, the Barbie-maker saw net sales drop 15% compared to 2019.

Hasbro's stock is down 22% year-to-date, while Mattel is off 18%. The companies are now looking ahead to the holiday season, which they hope can help make up some lost ground.