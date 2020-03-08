Legendary East Texas high school football coach Dickey Meeks dies

Meeks served as a football coach for 42 years — 37 of those were spent as head coach.

TEXAS, USA — East Texas lost a legend on Monday.

According to Ken Meeks, his brother — legendary East Texas high school football coach Dickey Meeks — passed away on Monday.

"He was a member of the East Texas High School Coaches Hall of Fame, but he didn’t just get there on the number of wins," Ken said in a Facebook post. "But also the number of winners he molded. His coaching philosophy was different than most. He would create a winning program and then move on to school with a losing program and turn them into winners! He won state championships at Chapel Hill and Henderson, but he created winners wherever he went. Rest in Peace, my BIG BROTHER!￼￼￼"

East Texas high school football changed much between the mid-70s and 2016. But there were two things East Texans could count on: The unconditional passion of the fans and Dickey patrolling the sidelines.

Dickey was a football coach for 42 years — 37 of those were spent as head coach.

In 1989, Dickey led the Chapel Hill Bulldogs to a state championship over A&M Consolidated.

Dickey would go onto coach at Pine Tree and Mt. Vernon before going to Henderson.

In 2010, the Henderson Lions completed a 12-2 season with a state championship victory over Chapel Hill.

After spending two years at Pittsburg, he retired from coaching due to heart surgery.

Remarkably, Dickey returned to the sidelines in 2015 with a second stint at Mt. Vernon. In 2016, after four decades on the sidelines, Dickey announced he would retire permanently.