2 riding motorcycle killed in Leander hit-and-run

LEANDER, Texas — Two people riding a motorcycle were killed during a hit-and-run in Leander early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 183 near the 183A toll road around 12:20 a.m. The roads will be shut down until at least 9 a.m. as crews investigate.

According to the Leander Police Department, as the motorcyclists were crossing an intersection at a green light, a car traveling southbound on the frontage road ran a red light and hit them.

The two motorcyclists killed were 40 and 17 years old.

The car ended up more than 100 yards away in a gas station parking lot. Police said the driver asked some people around that area for help before he leaving the scene. Police are now searching for that driver.

A surveillance photo was taken of the driver and can be found below:

Police believe he is a Hispanic man in his early 20s. He was wearing dark jeans and a purple/black long-sleeve shirt.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Leander police.