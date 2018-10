LEAKEY, TEXAS — Leakey Independent School District has cancelled all classes on Tuesday, October 9 in light of severe weather in the area, according to Superintendent Chris Yeschke.

Worsening road conditions and heavy rain are expected to continue through Tuesday in Real County.

Hunt ISD in Kerr County also canceled classes for Tuesday.

