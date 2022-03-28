League City counselor has been missing for more than one week

Caroline Gaddis' parents are asking for help finding their 39-year-old daughter who was last seen leaving work on March 18.

GALVESTON, Texas — Police and family members are asking for help finding a League City woman who has been missing for more than one week.

Caroline Gaddis, a 39-year-old counselor, was last seen leaving her office in Galveston on March 18. After that, her parents said she disappeared.

“If she were going away for a week, like, she’s been gone a week ... it’s just so ... it is not like her not to say something about it,” Caroline Gaddis’ mother, Judy Gaddis, said.

Caroline Gaddis’ parents have been a wreck since they got the phone call from their daughter’s work last week.

“I got a call from her office, from her work, and they said, ‘You know, she’s not here yet, your daughter is not here yet do you know where she is?’” her father, Bob Gaddis, said. “I have no idea.”

That was last Tuesday when Caroline Gaddis hadn't shown up for work. The day before, on Monday, a co-worker said Caroline Gaddis sent a text message saying she was sick. That’s the last message anyone has been able to confirm she sent.

“There’s just kind of a valley from the beginning and your mind is just spinning,” Bob Gaddis said. “What happened here?”

Judy and Bob Gaddis called League City police after they got the call from their daughter’s work. They were at their daughter’s apartment where police did a welfare check. Police said they didn't see anything that would have indicated foul play, however, her father said there were some things that appeared suspicious to him.

“It looked lived in, but from my perspective, it looked like she left ... behind things that if you’re planning to go somewhere you would not leave it home,” Bob Gaddis said. “She had a packed overnight bag with clothes in it, cosmetics, her hairdryer, her brush, things that as a woman you don’t typically leave behind, no matter how big of a rush you’re in.”

Caroline Gaddis’ car is missing and her cell phone is off. Trying not to think the worst, her parents are hoping someone might be able to tell them where their daughter might be.