Lawsuit seeks $1M in damages after AirBnB host was accused of hiding a secret camera in cabin bedroom

In a lawsuit obtained by KENS 5, the plaintiffs, identfied as John and Jane Doe, are seeking $1 million after they found a hidden camera in the bedroom.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple filed a lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages after an AirBnB host was accused of recording them with a hidden camera in the bedroom of a rental cabin.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page, identifying the suspect as A Jay Allee. The post says Allee operates Cielito Lindo in Comfort, which is a bed and breakfast rental cabin.

In July, a guest staying at the cabin reported finding a hidden camera in the master bedroom and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit says the couple had settled in for the night in the cabin, when the man spotted a black box near the TV. The couple reportedly realized it was a hidden camera that appeared to be recording.

"Upon further investigation, John realized that the box was a small camera and recording device wired into the wall and facing the direction of the bed in which they were to sleep that night. The camera was wired into a nonfunctioning router and a wire went into the wall through a plug. The camera light was on and recording their every movement," the lawsuit said.

They then grabbed their belongings and checked into a hotel, according to the lawsuit. The filing goes on to say that Allee threatened the couple and "proceeded to send emails with a fabricated, lurid lie about Plaintiffs that he threatened to publicize if they did not drop all claims against him."