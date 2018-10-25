SAN ANTONIO — The family of a teen shot and killed by a San Antonio Police officer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City in federal court.

According to the lawsuit, 18-year-old Charles Roundtree, Jr., was killed because Officer Steve Casanova used excessive force.

The lawsuit states that no one in the house at 217 Roberts was armed with a weapon, as SAPD Chief William McManus stated following the incident.

It also claims that Roundtree, a female witness, and suspect Davante Snowden were talking, listening to music, and surfing the internet when Officer Casanova entered the house unannounced and shining a bring light.

The lawsuit alleges Casanova shot multiple times, striking Snowden in his backside and Roundtree in the chest.

Roundtree was the father of a four-month-old son. The shooting victim's funeral is tomorrow.

Neither SAPD nor the City of San Antonio has responded to requests for comments on the lawsuit.

