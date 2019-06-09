SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is facing a lawsuit over the Chick-fil-A airport ban.

Five residents - including a former candidate for City Council District 9, Patrick Von Dohlen - filed the suit. The lawsuit comes just days after the state's "Chick-fil-A Bill" went into effect, which prevents government entities from discriminating against a business because of its affiliation to a religious organization.

In March, City Council passed an amendment to exclude Chick-fil-A from an agreement to bring new retailers and eateries to the San Antonio International Airport.

That decision was met with backlash and captured national attention. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted a one-word response to the vote, calling the council's decision "ridiculous."

In April, the City Council rejected a proposal to revisit the decision by a 6-5 vote.

The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation in May, citing discrimination complaints made to its Office of Civil Rights. The vote is also a focus of an investigation by state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In July, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law. The law prevents private businesses from punishment due to their religious beliefs.

KENS 5 has reached out to the City for comment on the lawsuit.

