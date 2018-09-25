SAN ANTONIO — The La Cantera Hill Country Resort is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit for discrimination and claims that the resort prevented employees from speaking Spanish.

On Monday, the Espinosa Law Firm, which represents 23 plaintiffs, joined the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in filing a federal lawsuit against the resort.

Among the plaintiffs is Israel Flores, a banquet server. He say he never thought he would quit the job he held for 18 years, but he says he just couldn't handle the pressure and the stress.

He says management would hold meetings before the functions and remind employees that they didn’t want to hear any employees speaking Spanish.

Flores, whose native language is Spanish, like many of the plaintiffs, said it put everyone on edge.

According to the lawsuit filed, it all started back in 2014, when a new management company took over the resort. Flores and 22 other plaintiffs claim the resort implemented an oral policy that banned employees from speaking Spanish while working or on break.

Flores said in the 18 years he worked as a server, he never received a write-up, but he says just six months after the new company took over, he received at least three write-ups and several verbal warnings.

One of the write-ups he claims he was issued read, “Israel was witnessed speaking Spanish in the Ballroom Foyer.”

The lawsuit filed also claims supervisors were demoted or fired for speaking Spanish. A spokesperson with the resort denies the allegations.

"There has never been a policy written or otherwise,” John Spomer said. Spomer is the vice president and managing director of the La Cantera Hill Country Resort. “In fact, we encourage our associates to speak to one another and our customers in a language they both mutually understand. We do ask that they use professional common sense when around guests that are within earshot."

Javier Espinoza, the attorney representing plaintiffs with the Espinoza Law Firm, says the court battle could take years before it's settled.

Flores has since found a new job and he’s hanging on, hoping to find justice in the future.

