Lawsuit: Alice man died of hypothermia due to 'gross negligence' on behalf of ERCOT and AEP during winter storm

ALICE, Texas — The family of an Alice man is suing ERCOT and AEP after he died during the freezing temperatures during the winter storm blackout, a lawsuit obtained by 3News said.
The lawsuit claims that Abelino Guzman, of Alice, was left without power for several days and died of hypothermia.
On Feb. 14, the lawsuit states, 4 million Texans, including Guzman, lost power during the winter storm. The lawsuit states that leading up to the storm, ERCOT, AEP and AEP Texas could have increased electric production capacity but chose not to do so, leading to the massive blackouts.
Guzman's house remained without power for several days, when Alice's temperatures plummeted to 17 degrees, the lawsuit said.
RELATED: Conroe family whose boy died during Texas freeze is suing power grid operator — but ERCOT may be protected
On Feb. 16, a certified nurse's assistant went to the house and noticed Guzman's skin turning blue and said he was having trouble breathing. The CNA began performing CPR while calling for an ambulance, which was delayed by the road conditions, the lawsuit said.
Guzman died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The lawsuit claims Guzman died of hypothermia as a direct result of the power loss.
The plaintiffs are also suing for compensation of emotional pain, torment, and anguish on behalf of Guzman's children.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.
- When Nueces County can expect to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- More than 100,000 pounds of dead fish have now been removed from canals on Padre Island