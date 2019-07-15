A dozen companies filed a lawsuit to block paid sick leave in San Antonio, just weeks before it’s set to be implemented.

Last year, organizations pushing for paid sick leave gathered more than 140,000 petition signatures to put the ordinance on the ballot, but instead, the city council adopted the order.

It’s a move Attorney Ricardo Cedillo says is unconstitutional.

"The city of San Antonio does not have the power to pass this type of ordinance," Cedillo said.

He says only the state of Texas can pass legislation on paid sick leave.

Next month, the ordinance will require business owners in San Antonio with six or more employees to provide paid sick leave. Cedillo says it will leave business owners at a disadvantage because other cities in Bexar County don't have to abide by the same rules.

"If the business is inside the city of San Antonio the business is going to be faced with all of the additional costs of implementing this ordinance, costs that their consumers are going to eventually pay," Cedillo said.

Joleen Garcia helped the Texas Organizing Project gather signatures. Her daughter recently had her tonsils taken out, forcing her to take time off to care for her. She considers herself lucky because she has paid sick leave but adds that it’s a luxury 354,000 San Antonio workers can't afford.

"Families are struggling right now, to make ends meet and they are having to make a tough choice, ‘do I go without this month or do I take care of my health,’" Garcia said.

Cedillo says a court hearing is set for later this month.

