A federal court has denied University Healthy System's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by the family of Janice Dotson-Stephens, following her death in December 2018.

According to court documents, the court refused to dismiss the following claims:

1) Under Section 1983 for failure to provide medical care resulting in an unconstitutional condition of confinement in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment

2) Disability discrimination in violation of the ADA and Rehabilitation Act

Attorney for the Dotson family, Leslie Sachanowicz explained that the court ruled that the case cannot be dismissed on a motion to dismiss because discrimination has been established under the American Disabilities Act.

Dotson-Stephens died of natural causes while in custody of Bexar County.

She was an inmate at the Bexar County Jail at the time of her death on December 14, 2018.

Dotson's family claims that the 61-year-old was ignored to death, calling her passing the culmination of neglecting someone with a history of mental illness.

