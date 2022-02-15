Lawmakers to meet on one year anniversary of deadly Texas winter storm

There have been improvements made to the power grid since last year but officials said you should still prepare ahead of time in the event you lose power.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been one year since millions of Texans were left without power as a result of the deadly winter storm.

Today Texas lawmakers are set to meet about the impact of last year's power grid failure.

The house of representatives will host a summit to shed light on the impact of the grid’s failure across the state where we’ll here from medical professionals, government officials, first responders and Texas residents.

They will also honor the 246 lives that have been lost due to the storm — 16 here in San Antonio.

The power grid has seen improvements here in Texas with 99 percent of plants across the state now meet weatherization standards.

While temperatures are mild right now, this time last year was a different story. By this time last year, snow had been falling and many San Antonians woke up without power

More than 346,000 people in San Antonio were without power at one point. The Texas comptroller’s office estimates it cost the state between $80 million - $130 million dollars.

So far, CPS Energy has paid $418 million dollars in fuel costs. Now, CPS customers will be helping to pay that back with an approved price increase of about $5 for the average customer.

While improvements have been made, some energy experts say the grid isn’t totally fixed. One of the biggest concerns is the natural gas supply chain hasn’t been winterized enough

The Texas railroad commission regulates the gas industry here in Texas.

"We don't fix the fuel side, then we just end up with a bunch of power plants that can't get fuel and we're in a similar situation," Joshua Rhodes with Webber Energy Group said. "It's kind of like having a bunch of cars in your driveway that are totally operational, but no gas in the tank. You aren't going anywhere."