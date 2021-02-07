Woman stabbed during fight over man, police say

The man they were fighting over was at the scene and he was questioned by police.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman stabbed another woman during a fight over a man at an apartment complex on the east side.

The stabbing happened at the Ivy Apartments on Lavender Lane around 11p.m.

Officers said the two women got into a fight and one of them stabbed the other woman twice. The victim was stabbed in the chest and back.

The woman who stabbed the other woman told police it was in self-defense. The victim was taken to BAMC in non life-threatening condition.

