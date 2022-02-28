Where is Lina Sardar-Khil? Investigators are still trying to find answers for her family

"Just because it is quiet doesn't mean there not out there looking," said one former FBI agent who now specializes in missing persons cases.

SAN ANTONIO — Where is Lina Sardar Khil? It is a question haunting investigators.

There are still no answers or leads in the disappearance of the now four-year-old. She vanished from her northwest side apartment playground December 20. The FBI and SAPD are still on the case, and a $250,000 reward is up for grabs.

A spokesperson for the family said they want the community to still be on the lookout and that they miss their daughter terribly.

"Pray for the safe return of our light, our beautiful Lina," they said.

Former FBI Agent Abel Peña and current CEO of non-profit 'Project Absentis' said the community has to remain hopeful.

More than two months since she disappeared, investigators haven't released many clues.

"Just because it is quiet doesn't mean there not out there looking," Peña said. "It can be complicated and there is a lot of complexities involved."



'Project Absentis' is an organization that helps find the missing. His team has more than a 100 years of combined military, law enforcement, and intelligence experience. KENS 5 asked Pena about where the case stands now.



"I have no doubt the FBI is involved in a myriad of different things to look for the child," he said. "Possibly look at an involvement or groups of people perhaps checking for any known sex offenders in the area."



He said as time goes by, the case becomes more challenging. But, Peña believes the leads are still coming in. He said if the case were going nowhere the FBI could go back to the start to make sure nothing was missed.



"It is always good to go back not only as a case agent but to also have a new set of eyes possibly," he said.

SAPD released the following, to KENS 5, saying it is the most up to date statement regarding this case.

"SAPD's Missing Persons Unit received a tip regarding Lina. The Unit contacted law enforcement in Fredericksburg to advise them of the tip and to seek their assistance in looking into the tip. Unfortunately, nothing was found and Lina continues an active missing persons case. We continue to ask anyone with information on Lina's case to contact our Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867."