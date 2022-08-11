Police: Welfare visit leads to shots fired, SWAT situation in Converse

Police heard about 10 gunshots when they arrived. They say it isn't a hostage situation, and they've closed the area off as they negotiate with the man.

CONVERSE, Texas — Police say they heard gunshots when responding to a welfare concern in Converse Tuesday evening, prompting a SWAT situation.

Officers went to a home along the 9700 block of Copper Rock Road to check on a man. When they arrived they heard a single gunshot followed by about nine more, according to Converse police. No injuries were reported.

"We have confirmed this is not a hostage situation, the adult male of concern is the sole occupant inside," police said. "We ask that everyone stay away from this area until the incident comes to a conclusion."

The area near the scene has been closed off to vehicles and pedestrians. Police say a SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene.

