Two Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies fired

The terminations happened on Thursday, September 10.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that two deputies were fired on Thursday, September 10.

The first was Floyd Berry, who was terminated after being charged with three counts of Official Oppression on December 7, 2019. No further details were given about that incident.

The other was Jackie Farmer, who was terminated after making an offensive Facebook comment that incited violence, according BCSO. The department said the comment does not represent the views of the Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office did give any further details of that incident either.