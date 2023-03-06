WATCH: Seguin officer chips in on accordion during community get-together

A Facebook video showing Ricardo Soto playing alongside neighbors has been shared hundreds of times.

SAN ANTONIO — A Seguin Police Department officer briefly traded his law enforcement responsibilities for musical ones recently when he heard Norteño melodies while patrolling the city.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, "when (Officer Rick Soto) found where it was coming from, he joined in on the fun!" Video shared by SPD shows the still-uniformed Soto playing the accordion at a community get-together, receiving cheers and whoops from onlookers.

Officer Soto got to show off his musical skills this weekend! While patrolling the city, Officer Soto heard music in the area. When he found where it was coming from- he joined in on the fun! Check it out! #CommunityPolicing Posted by Seguin Police Department on Thursday, March 2, 2023

The post has received hundreds of shares and comments, with Facebook users commending Soto not just for his accordion skills but for taking time to bond with community members.

"I'm humbled at the community's response; I love my job and the people I work with and for," says Soto, a relatively new arrival at SPD who has played the accordion "on and off" for about 20 years.

He told KENS 5 he first learned to play in a San Antonio church.

