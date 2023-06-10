"Straight to the Streets" program draws a crowd of eager applicants

New program allows new hires to avoid working in the jail before being assigned to the Bexar County Sheriff patrol division.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — For the first time ever, people hired to be Bexar County Sheriffs deputies can now be part of their new Straight to the Streets program and go right out on patrol after they successfully finish training.

Historically, new hires had to spend time working inside the detention center first.

But Friday the first group of applicants took the first step to achieving their dream jobs.

Bryan Rutland said he felt confident taking the hour-long test.

"I got out of the military in April and I've just been waiting for an opportunity like Straight to the Streets," Rutland said, adding that spending time working in the detention center was not a job that appealed to him.

Rutland said "I was patient. I did not rush through things. I went over my work. So I'm just looking forward to them telling me the next step."

Esmeralda Muniz told a similar story, saying "I've always wanted to work in law enforcement and being on patrol means much more to me."

After doing well on the written exam, Muniz said she is ready for the next test.

"I'm excited and nervous but ready to start the PT (physical training) and get that started," Muniz said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said he was pleased with the turnout for the event, with 233 candidates taking the test in two different sessions.

"These are folks that have nothing to do with law enforcement, the vast majority of them. They are civilians, and that's historic for the Sheriff's office, that's not been the typical career path for people," Salazar said, adding "They're looking to get their start in a career in law enforcement and they figure the Sheriff's Office is as good a place as any, better than most in my opinion, to start their career."

A flyer for the event boasted a starting salary of $56,000, which could increase to $61,500 after the first year of service.

Salazar said "We recently got a pay raise from Commissioners Court, but additionally we just added 50 new positions to the Sheriff's Office so we're looking to hire a whole bunch of people in a little bit of time."

The Sheriff promised that quality would not suffer in the aggressive push to get more personnel on the streets.

"We are still being picky on who gets into the Sheriff's Office, so unfortunately not everybody that's taking the test today will actually end up with a job, but that's why we want to cast a wide net and get as many people to take this test as possible," Salazar said.

Because staff shortages lead to bigger overtime budgets, Salazar said more people means better outcomes for everyone.

Salazar said "The more quality people that we can get into uniform and protecting and serving our county streets, the less overtime burden there will be on the rest of the agency while we try to maintain the high level of customer service that our folks are accustomed to."

Christopher Avilez, who has been working in retail for a number of years, said he has been waiting for such an opportunity.

"I come from a family of law enforcement and it's in my bloodline so that's definitely what I am following," Avilez said, adding that faith, family and service are important to him.

"You know I have my faith in God all the time and my family is always there to support it. I'm always there to support my family. Those are the two most important things to me, without a doubt," Avilez said, while adding he is anxious to get into training and then out of the streets to serve.

Avilez said "It's a tough time but it takes a special kind of person to, you know, take that extra step and be there to support our community and serve our community and protect the people that protect themselves. It's unfortunate how it is but I'm hoping there are more of us that can make a change to that."

Applications for BCSO can be accessed on their careers web page: https://www.bcsocareers.com/

Applicants can also text "DEPUTY" to 210-934-7028.