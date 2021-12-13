Missing senior reported in Boerne

William Lee Parker, 89, has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, officials said. He was last seen Sunday in a 2001 Buick LeSabre, with a Texas license plate (FYC5065).

BOERNE, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old man who went missing Sunday night from Boerne. William Lee Parker has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Parker is described as:

5’11”

200 lbs.

Bald/grey thin hair

hazel eyes

wearing a blue/grey thin long sleeve shirt, grey shorts and tan slip-on shoes

has a large circular scar on his nose area

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office said he was last seen on December 12 at 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Sharon Drive in Boerne in a 2001 Buick LeSabre, with a Texas license plate (FYC5065).

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.