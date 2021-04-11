Sheriff Salazar to give updates on 'recent high profile incidents'

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 4, BCSO has received 155 calls for missing persons.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news conference Thursday afternoon.

A press release sent by BCSO said the sheriff would give updates on "recent high profile incidents" and developments with "publicized cases."

The conference began at 3:45 p.m.

He began with a 15-year-old girl who was previously missing in late October, but has now been found. Sheriff Salazar said they will not be identifying the girl. However, the man who was harboring her was found at a home in northeast Bexar County. He is 22-years-old.

"The teen was just down the street from where she lived...and she was right under the nose of her family. They didn't even know this guy existed," said Sheriff Salazar.

A note was found with his name in her room because they had been talking online.

BCSO said he will also be charged with Sexual Assault of a Child. When authorities arrived, the suspect told deputies he did not know who they were talking about. However, another person in the house reportedly told BCSO the suspect was harboring the girl.

She is now with her family. "We certainly hope that she can get her life back together and get beyond what happened to her...we certainly hope she can try to find some normalcy moving forward," said Sheriff Salazar.

He also said from Oct. 1 to Nov. 4, BCSO has received 155 calls for missing persons, which includes both adults and children. At this same window of time last year, BCSO received 68 calls.