Sheriff Salazar requested funding for a boat, but Bexar County Commissioners aren't buying it just yet

Funding for the $20,000 boat would come from the Bexar County Sheriff's Foundation, which was formed in partnership with the San Antonio Area Foundation.

SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar’s request for a $20,000 rescue and recovery boat was met with questions and criticism during Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

"I’m going to be blunt here. I think it’s insulting and I think it’s insensitive that you’re spending $20,000 on a shiny new toy or a boat,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Trish DeBerry.

Salazar stressed he had no intention of insulting anyone but rather to present the need for a boat during a time where the sheriff’s office relies on other agencies for using marine vehicles.

“I do beg to differ, it’s not a shiny new toy, it’s something that we’ve seen a need for,” Salazar said.

DeBerry took issue with the absence of extensive details surrounding the boat request and potential long-term financial impact on taxpayers.

Funds for the boat would come from donations through the Bexar County Sheriff’s Foundation, a group formed two years ago in partnership with the San Antonio Area Foundation.

“There’s a board of community members that we go to and we petition for, hey we have this need at the sheriff’s office, can you help us out with it and it’s typically things that may not be a budgeted item,” Salazar said.

Non-budgeted items funded through the Bexar County Sheriff’s Foundation include items such as K-9 vests and various equipment for deputies including honor guard.

Salazar cited recent cases that warranted the need for a search and rescue boat.

“We saw the need for that boat after working on several high-profile homicide investigations, namely Andreen McDonald, there was another young man, Curtis Perry who we recently spent a lot of time looking for out here near Calaveras Lake,” Salazar said.

Commissioners were not completely sold to make a decision on the boat during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I can see the need for a boat for rescuing folks. My father had to rescue folks when the flood of '98 came,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

“Really, these monies could be better directed at helping solve the problem regarding recruitment, retention of the jail, versus a boat,” DeBerry said.

Commissioners were not completely satisfied with the proposal. As a result, the issue was tabled to come up again during a Commissioners Court meeting in two weeks.