Bexar County sheriff posts emotional response after social media storm

SAN ANTONIO — Although he already responded on Monday to the brewing social media controversy that started with a post by Black Rifle Coffee Company, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar posted a lengthy update while taking a family vacation to the coast. In a post on his personal Facebook page, he called for kindness and addressed all of the people involved.

Salazar started off with, "OMG, what is going on in SA, guys?" in reference to the back and forth aftermath of Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff's letter and then a letter sent to Wolff by Jarred K. Taylor, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships with the Black Rifle Coffee Company. It started with an Instagram post by Taylor that showed a picture of him donating $32,000 to help BCSO buy a boat and Taylor called County Commissioner Trish DeBerry a "garbage" politician.

However, people commented on the post attacking DeBerry and her family. On Monday in a letter to the sheriff, Judge Wolff called the Instagram comments an "affront to humanity" and said he'd block the sheriff from spending the donation.

The overall tone of Salazar's reaction called for people to stop treating both Judge Wolff and Commissioner DeBerry "harshly."

"Yes, we’re elected officials with thick skins," Salazar said. "Yes, we disagree, but I hate to see anyone treated that way. My family and I have been on the receiving end of it ourselves before and it’s never fun. Can we just stop?"

He went on to defend DeBerry – pointing out her gender.

"In my opinion, words like what Judge Wolff describes to me in his letter should never be directed at anyone, ESPECIALLY a lady. Although she’s a public official, Commissioner Trish DeBerry is a lady and should be treated as such at all times. She’s somebody’s Mom and somebody’s daughter, y’all. Would we want our Mom or daughter subjected to that?No, so please stop. You can disagree with her, but don’t be ugly," he said.

As for Judge Wolff, Salazar said: "Judge Wolff and I don’t always agree. That’s what elected officials do. It doesn’t mean we hate each other. With that being said, please lay off him as well. Do I wish he’d called me instead of pushing out that letter? Yes. Do I agree with everything in it? No. But Judge Wolff has served our community for 50 years. Please show him the respect he deserves. Although I don’t always agree with him, he has an absolute right to address things with me. He and my Dad are the same age, and both of them still get after me pretty frequently. Both come at me hard sometimes. I don’t take their heads off. I still love and respect them both dearly. Leave the Judge alone, guys."

He then defended Taylor and Black Rifle Coffee Company saying they are "not at fault here."

"These guys, whom I never met before that now infamous press conference, stepped up to help our Bexar County Sheriff’s Foundation (BCSF) with equipment to help safeguard our community. They can’t be held responsible for comments made by anonymous folks on Jarred’s personal page. Jarred didn’t say anything wrong. BRCC didn’t say anything wrong. Although Jarred and I absolutely agree the language is pretty darn offensive, there is still a First Amendment," Salazar wrote.

Salazar reiterated that he isn't giving up on his plan to get a buy a boat for BCSO.

"To clarify, I’m going back to court with the boat item at some point, but my intent is to go back with a plan that won’t cost taxpayers. Although Judge Wolff offered in his letter, I don’t intend to ask for any money for the boat, equipment, training, storage, maintenance, anything. And we’re using existing deputies and reserve deputies, not asking for more personnel. This is why the BCSF was created, along with others like it created by other Law Enforcement agencies across the country. LE foundations are to buy equipment for agencies that don’t want or can’t burden taxpayers with. We have already used ours to buy K9 vests and equipment for our Honor Guard, Mounted Patrol, and Pipe and Drums Corps. In the near future, we’ll be using it to equip our young BCSO Explorers as they start learning about their future career. I also plan to build a Tactical Medic program, to help our deputies save more lives on the streets. Stay tuned."

He warned that some recent deadly tragedies in our area have brought attention to how important water safety is.

"We have waterways in SA, and we’ve had some close calls just this year. I hate to say, but it’s just a matter of time," Salazar said.

To cap off his thoughts, he shared some simple advice: