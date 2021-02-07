Security guard assaulted during fight at nightclub, police say

During the fight, police said a security guard was assaulted by a woman, and when police tried to arrest her, she spat on them.

SAN ANTONIO — A security guard was assaulted and someone shot a gun into the air during a fight at a nightclub early Friday morning, police said.

It all started near midnight at the Roc Box nightclub near Houston and I-35 near downtown.

During the fight, police said a security guard was assaulted by a woman, and when police tried to arrest her, she spat on them. Around that time, someone shot a gun in the air near a large crowd.

The woman was taken into custody and faces multiple charges. The person who fired the shots got away. No one was hurt in the incident.

Video shows the moments after the fight at the nightclub.