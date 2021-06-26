Search for suspect continues in deadly hit-and-run on Bandera

The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. at Bandera and Willard, near the intersection with Northwest 36th Street.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run on the city's northwest side Friday night.

The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. at Bandera and Willard, near the intersection with Northwest 36th Street.

Police said the man was hit by a black SUV going westbound on Bandera. The driver of the SUV did not stop to help. Another vehicle reportedly also struck the victim after he was already down. The driver of that vehicle did remain at the scene. The victim was pronounced dead by EMS.