Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

The affected cases derived from crimes across multiple local counties.

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department.

The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking several months of evaluating what cases were impacted. What officials ultimately discovered was a total of 1,047 cases affected from an 11-year span, involving jurisdictions in Guadalupe, Bexar and Comal counties.

The 12 cases prosecutors were forced to drop pertained to crimes in Guadalupe County that unfolded between 2002 and 2013.

The error complicated more than 1,000 cases, including the 12 prosecutors were forced to drop.

SPD officials say they have told those victims that attorneys can't continue their work because of the mistake.

SPD Chief Jim Lowery in a statement said, "This is an opportunity for us to learn and improve. We have implemented new protocols and processes that will require county attorney review and a signed court order to be in hand before any evidence is purged."

All employees are also expected to complete a training meant to prevent a similar scenario from happening in the future.

