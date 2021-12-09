'Save a Warrior' cycling team rides through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A coast to coast bicycle ride for a good cause made a stop downtown this morning.
Members of the SAPD bike patrol unit joined the "Save A Warrior" cycling team for a joint ride.
The effort started in Florida and they are headed for California. Their goal is to generate awareness and support of mental health help for veterans and first responders.
Program enthusiast Gilbert Esparza said “Our program is designed to have you come and settle down and re-collect your thoughts and get back in your groove so that it doesn't affect your job, your family, your community, and most importantly your health, your mental health and life.”