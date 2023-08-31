Head of San Antonio police union says he wouldn't support DA if election were today

Danny Diaz, president of the San Antonio Police Officers' Association, is demanding accountability.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The head of San Antonio's police union says he's frustrated and doubts the judicial system in light of recent shootings that left several local officers hospitalized.

Danny Diaz, president of the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association (SAPOA), is now demanding accountability from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, and urging him to safeguard the community by taking action that would eliminate the opportunity for repeat offenders to commit additional violent crimes.

"Morale's at an all-time low," Diaz told KENS 5. "Especially with the incidents that have transpired over the last six, seven days... it's disheartening when officers are doing their jobs. All we're asking for is that side of the judicial system, and quite frankly DA Gonzales to do his job."

According to Diaz, even before the recent spate of violent confrontations between police and violent offenders the agency was already mourning the passing of one of their own who died of a heart attack on August 23. The very next day, SAPD personnel were pursuing a wanted felon across multiple west-side scenes.

Asked by KENS 5's Marvin Hurst if SAPOA would support Gonzales for DA were an election held today, Diaz responded quickly and bluntly: "No."

Gonzales' current tenure ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

'It's now up to the community'

Diaz himself survived being shot three times 13 years ago, when he was executing a narcotics warrant while on the force.

It's been one week since Officers Rhett Shoquist and Raul Chavez were seriously injured after police say they were shot by a wanted felon, Jesse Garcia. An hours-long standoff at a west-side apartment complex ended when Garcia surrendered to authorities.

Judge Joel Perez of the 437th District Court on Wednesday denied bail for the accused shooter, citing a lengthy criminal past of violating bond release conditions.

On Wednesday, two more SAPD officers were shot and sent to the hospital after separate incidents. San Antonio police officials said officers killed the suspects in both.

“It is now up to the community to go out and start realizing how many more people, how many more citizens in this community have to be harmed before the DA starts doing his job and prosecuting these criminals," Diaz said.

Diaz said his relationship with Gonzales has been strained since election season due to statistics promoted by SAPOA on the number of felons who were released from jail. The statistics were removed after SAPOA received a letter claiming the stats were incorrect.

Diaz, however, claims the statistics came from the office of the district clerk, "which is his side of the street." While the statistics were removed, the pictures of the released felons remained.

SAPD Chief William McManus on Wednesday said he wouldn't point fingers at the DA, but at both shooting scenes he expressed frustration over what he said was a pattern of habitual violent offenders being released onto the city's streets.

He said he believes more must be done to ensure those violent offenders remain in jail.

Gonzales in response expressed there’s a need for police investigations to contain all the credible evidence, which includes victim and witness statements. He noted that if such components are absent, it prevents a case from moving forward and lessens the chance of certain offenders staying locked up.

Gonzales spoke about the I-10 shooting suspect who was killed Wednesday afternoon. He said multiple cases were dismissed under his tenure as DA due to a lack of evidence in the form of victim and witness statements.

"If we had we had the ability to go forward and prosecute, he might have been in prison and we wouldn't be talking today,” Gonzales said.

'Huge outpouring of support for officers'

The 100 Club of San Antonio is providing financial and emotional support to the wounded officers.

"Four of the five officers who were shot in the line of duty have serious injuries," said Richard Miller, the president of the 100 Club. "I have found that first responders injured; whether they have been on the force for a year or are 25-year veterans, they are ready to get back on the streets. It's a little scary for their families."

Miller says the community support has been tremendous.

“We have seen a huge uptick in donations," he said.

Diaz has a message for the recovering officers.

“Stay strong," said Diaz. "You had angels looking over you.”

The officer hospitalized after Wednesday's shooting on the east side is stable and expected to recover, police said Thursday.