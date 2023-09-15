SAPD to host 'Women in Policing' event

The event will be at the SAPD Training Academy on Sept. 23

SAN ANTONIO — Ready to answer the call?

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for more officers, specifically women in uniform.

According to SAPD, only 12 percent of the entire department is made up of females. The department said this is comparable to other police departments nationwide, however, they want to increase that number up to 30 percent.

More positions will be added in October when the newly passed City Budget takes effect.

On Thursday, city leaders gave SAPD the greenlight to add 117 new officer positions in the department. This investment will enhance proactive patrols and five new officers will be assigned to the training academy to graduate more cadets, according to a city press release.

Officer Annie Salinas, who also serves as an SAPD tactical instructor, hopes more women will be part of the department's growth.

“We’ve definitely made progress as a department but we could always use more female officers,” said Officer Salinas.

For those interested in applying, but aren't sure what it takes to wear the badge, can sign up for the department's Women in Policing event. The event is Saturday, September 23, at the SAPD Training Academy.

For more information, visit their website.

