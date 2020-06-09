SAPD officer released from hospital after being stabbed by H-E-B shoplifting suspect

The suspect has still not been identified.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police officer who officials say was stabbed in the face by a shoplifting suspect at a northwest-side H-E-B has been released from the hospital.

Corey Rogers, 28, has been with SAPD for four years. He was responding to calls of a shoplifting incident at the Fredericksburg Road H-E-B location Friday afternoon when the suspect engaged in a "vicious attack," as Chief William McManus referred to it, using a seven-inch knife to stab Rogers in the face.

The suspect, an unidentified 61-year-old man, was eventually shot dead by Rogers and another off-duty officer from Floresville who happened to be at the store at the time.