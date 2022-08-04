SAPD continues negotiating with barricaded wanted man after 15 hours

Police have been at the north-side apartment complex since 11 p.m. Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers, along with SWAT teams and police negotiators, are approaching 15 hours of being at a north-side apartment complex where a standoff has been unfolding since Wednesday night.

Authorities arrived at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments around 11 p.m., where they continue trying to peacefully resolve a situation with a person wanted for murder outside Bexar County, according to SAPD Spokesperson Ricardo Guzman.

"There is no active threat to the public," Guzman said, adding that the unidentified suspect has a total of four outstanding warrants. "Right now it’s a very isolated incident."

He didn't say if the suspect was armed.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.