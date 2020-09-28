SAPD sergeant arrested for DWI, placed on administrative leave pending investigation

Sergeant Glenn Michalec, who has been with the department for 29 years, was arrested early Sunday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A sergeant who has been with the San Antonio Police Department for 29 years was arrested for DWI around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

"On September 27, 2020, SAPD Sergeant Glenn Michalec was arrested at the 21100 block of Blanco Rd. for DWI," said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

"Sergeant Michalec has been with the San Antonio Police Department for 29 years and will be placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation," he said.