Bodycam footage released of SAPD shooting man at south-side park

The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after the March 29 incident.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department has released body camera footage of two recent incidents in which officers shot at suspects, including a March 29 confrontation at Arnold Park.

SAPD officials said officers responded to the south-side park after receiving reports of a possible shooting in progress. The footage released Wednesday shows officers finding the suspect, 26-year-old Raul Arzola, sitting in a sand volleyball court before he stands and points a handgun at his head, eventually directing the weapon at officers and firing audible gunshots.

Two officers can be heard returning gunfire at Arzola as he attempts to run away. Body camera footage from a third officer shows him catching up to and apprehending Arzola, who officials say threw away his gun while attempting to flee. He was later taken to a hospital.

The below video may contain material disturbing to some viewers.

Law enforcement determined Arzola was firing his gun at Arnold Park before police arrived, according to an SAPD spokesperson narrating the video. He's been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

