SAPD praises heroic effort of two patrol officers who saved woman after crash

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department commemorated two of its officers who saved a woman from a burning vehicle recently on the northwest side.

According to a video posted on the department's Facebook page, Officers Roberto Mireles and Samuel Botello responded to a June 23 crash at St. Cloud and Donaldson where one vehicle was flipped over and on fire.

Officer Botello was the first to arrive on the scene, where he tried to stop the blaze with a fire extinguisher and opened the vehicle's door in order to save a woman trapped inside, according to the post.

Officer Mireles arrived soon after, and help Botello pull the woman out of the vehicle safely, along with the other passengers involved, SAPD says.

Mireles says there were also neighbors who helped extinguish the fire.

"We're here because we want to take care of our community along with everybody else," Officer Mireles said in the video.

Everyone involved in the crash survived.

