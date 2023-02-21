SAPD releases bodycam footage of officer fatally shooting man who they say drew a gun and fired on police while being detained

Police say 50-year-old Edward Nandin resisted and shot at officers. The blurry video doesn't clearly show him holding a weapon.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a man who they say drew a gun and fired on police while being detained last month.

Edward Nandin, 50 was sitting in a van in west-side motel parking lot on Jan. 24 when officers approached him and asked him to step out because they saw knives, which are visible in the video. The footage – released by SAPD Tuesday evening – shows Nandin emptying his jacket pockets and handing one officer a pouch, which police say the officer believed had narcotics residue.

Video shows the officer telling Nandin he's being arrested. A struggle ensues, followed quickly by audible gunshots. Police said Nandin resisted and pulled a gun from a holster, firing two rounds. The second officer came around the van and fired two shots at Nandin, hitting him.

An SAPD spokeswoman narrating the blurry footage says Nandin has a weapon, but it isn't clearly visible.

The video was released by SAPD Tuesday evening on February 21.

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers and contains profanity.

SAPD's full statement is below:

"On (January 24) at approximately 10:50 pm, two officers were patrolling in the same vehicle and stopped in the parking lot of a motel at the 2100 block of SW Loop 410.

"The officers contacted the occupants of a van that was parked in the parking lot. The initiating officer asked the suspect, who was sitting in the driver’s seat, to step out of the vehicle because he observed knives in his immediate vicinity.

"While trying to identify the suspect, the partnering officer asked the suspect what he had in his jacket pocket and was handed a black pouch by the suspect. The partnering officer found a plastic baggie inside the pouch containing what he believed to be narcotics residue.