SAPD: Officer who used racial slur in expletive-filled tirade against funeral home employee indefinitely suspended

Officer Lee Biegert was indefinitely suspended after the employee provided a recording of their conversation.

The San Antonio Police Department has indefinitely suspended an officer after they say he was recorded going on an explicit tirade to a funeral director.

According to suspension records released by SAPD, Officer Lee Biegert made a phone call to a funeral home while off-duty in October 2020. He then had a phone conversation with the funeral home's assistant director in regards to a complaint the officer had.

The documents indicate the assistant funeral director provided a recording of the phone conversation to investigators, during which Biegert was heard saying, "hey go f*** yourself b****, you f****** [racial slur]," before the conversation ended.

SAPD said the incident showed a "lack of good moral character" and violated the department's conduct and behavior policy. Biegert was indefinitely suspended from paid duty effective February 25.