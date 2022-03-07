SAPD officer arrested after attempting to conceal minor car accident, authorities say

Police say he abandoned the department vehicle on train tracks near downtown after driving into a barrier.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer who allegedly tried to cover up a single-vehicle accident while he was on-duty and behind the wheel was arrested on Monday.

According to SAPD officials, Nesta Reid, who has been with the department for five years, claimed he left the car at a police substation. Instead, officers found it around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, parked on train tracks near I-37 and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Investigators discovered Reid had "collided with a barrier, causing minimal damage to the police vehicle" before he allegedly stripped the license plate and laptop from inside. Authorities were still able to identify him as the last Traffic Unit officer who drove it.