Head-on collision involving assault suspect sends SAPD officer to hospital, authorities say

The officer is expected to be OK, but the suspect is in serious condition as of Tuesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer is contending with non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital after being involved in a head-on collision Tuesday night with a robbery suspect.

Authorities say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near West Military and Old Pearsall, on the city's southwest side. Authorities were searching for the suspect, who was driving a stolen truck after allegedly hit the vehicle's owner, breaking their leg.

At one point, the officer in question noticed the suspect driving aggressively and in the wrong direction on Old Pearsall.