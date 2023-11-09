SAPD chief and Bexar County DA speak at public safety town hall after a tense few weeks

The two had traded jabs recently over a series of shootings involving police and wanted suspects, but committed to working together.

SAN ANTONIO — After trading criticism over recent police shootings, the Bexar County district attorney and San Antonio’s police chief spoke to each other directly on Monday.

During a town hall meeting on the west side, the two took tough questions regarding public safety.

For the past two weeks, they have been in a battle of words regarding the five shootings involving police officers and suspects.

Chief William McManus has expressed his frustrations over repeat offenders accused of shooting his officers. District Attorney Joe Gonzales defended how his office has handled past cases involving the suspects in these shootings.

“I’m happy to report that we spoke today, and happy to report that we both believe the only thing we need to do that’s going to work is to work together, so we’re going to work together,” Gonzales said.

The two had not been in communication for a month even after five shootings involving police. However, the chief insisted this was not unusual.

“There’s constant communication going on at the next level down,” McManus said. “The DA and I speak often enough but because we haven’t spoken in a month isn’t anything out of the ordinary.”

The chief did not express his concerns regarding the recent shootings during the town hall on Monday.

“It does me no good, it does no one no good to continue to butt heads about this,” McManus said.

Instead, he said he will address those concerns in a forum Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Peter Sakai plan to host.

“The next time I will speak about this will be at a venue where everybody that can deal with this problem is in that meeting,” McManus said.

The district attorney did address a lot of concerns coming from citizens Monday about dismissed cases. The DA continued to defend his office, stating they will not prosecute cases unless they are confident they have enough evidence for a conviction.