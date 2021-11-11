SAPD releases bodycam footage of two same-day incidents involving police who opened fire on suspects

In one of the incidents, authorities said police killed a man who was reaching for a gun on his person.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department released Sept. 12 body camera footage showing two incidents where officers fired shots at suspects. One incident ended with a man dead, authorities said.

In that incident, officers patrolling the southeast side near the area of Pima Street and Palo Alto Road attempted to stop a bike-riding man heading towards a "known narcotics house."

SAPD officials say the man, Rodolfo Gonzales, instead attempted to escape before police caught up with him; at that point, he allegedly "reached for a firearm in his waistband" and officers eventually shot him, "fearing" he would open fire on them.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene. In the footage provided by SAPD, a firearm can be seen on the ground nearby after the shots were fired.

In the second incident, officers responded to a far-west-side bar where multiple individuals in the parking lot reportedly had guns. Authorities said those officers heard gunfire before noticing a car "speeding through a crowd of people."

One of the passengers in the car was seen shooting, SAPD officials said, at which point two of the responding officers returned gunfire.