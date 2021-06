Justin Putnam died after he and two other officers were shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, and more than a year after his death, funeral services were held for a San Marcos Police officer killed in the line of duty.

Justin Putnam's family requested that his services be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the community were invited to pay their respects after the procession traveled from San Marcos to Austin one final time.