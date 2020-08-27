Man, two infant girls found dead at San Marcos home after deputies respond to child custody call, authorities say

The girls were just six months and 2 years old.

SAN ANTONIO — Hays County authorities are investigating after the bodies of an adult man and two young girls were found near a San Marcos residence Thursday morning.

The man's age was not specified, but the girls were just six months and 2 years old.

According to officials, deputies initially responded to the house Thursday morning on a child custody call. When they arrived, officials say, a woman told them that her boyfriend had taken her two kids "and left with them."

Later, the bodies were initially discovered by a relative who was also at the residence. The man had "an apparent gunshot wound," according to authorities. The two young girls were nearby, but it's unclear as of yet how they died.