San Antonio woman found dead at Surfside beach, authorities investigating

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said the woman was 53 years old, and they requested an autopsy to determine what happened.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — Authorities say a San Antonio woman was found dead on Surfside Beach on Monday morning.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 7 a.m. that someone had found a woman's body. The woman hasn't been identified yet, but they said she was a 53-year-old from San Antonio.

"Investigators did not observe any obvious signs of injury and a medical examination was requested to determine the cause of death," authorities said. "This is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time."

Surfside Beach is right on the Gulf of Mexico, a bit south of Galveston.

