SAPD officer and suspect hospitalized after exchange of gunfire on west side, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say two people, including a San Antonio Police officer, are hospitalized Thursday evening after an apparent domestic violence threat devolved into an exchange of gunfire on the west side.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, a woman called police saying her boyfriend was en route to her home and threatening to shoot it up. Officers dispatched to the area were able to catch up to the suspect before he ever arrived, but he attempted to evade them on the road.

The pursuit continued on foot after the suspect eventually wrecked his car, McManus said, at which point he allegedly fired toward officers, hitting one of them. That same officer returned fire and hit the suspect three times.

“I heard he’s in bad shape,” McManus said about the condition of the suspect, identified only as a man in his 20s. “Not doing well.”

The officer, who has been with the force for five years, is expected to be OK after he was struck by bullets once.

McManus added the suspect had several outstanding warrants, including charges of assault, harassment and burglary. It’s likely he’ll receive additional charges as a result of Thursday evening’s incident.

