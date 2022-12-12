SAPD denies social media rumor of San Antonio serial killer

Posts being shared on Facebook and Twitter say a killer is targeting young women and has killed nine. Police say they've found "no factual basis" for those claims.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department took to social media Monday afternoon to clear the air about online rumors claiming there's a serial killer in the Alamo City, calling a tweet that has been reshared hundreds of times "unsubstantiated."

Multiple social media posts claim a killer is targeting young women, with some even saying that the person has killed nine. The posts have been shared many times as residents urge their friends and family to remain vigilant.

While the safety tips provided in the post are worthwhile, police say the speculation about a serial killer are not true.

SAPD has been made aware of a recent social media post regarding allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims. We have found no factual basis on these claims and want to reassure the public to not be alarmed on this unsubstantiated social media post. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 12, 2022

"SAPD has been made aware of a recent social media post regarding allegations of a serial killer in San Antonio targeting female victims," SAPD said in its statement. "We have found no factual basis on these claims and want to reassure the public to not be alarmed on this unsubstantiated social media post."

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.