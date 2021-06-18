San Antonio Police release video of south-side shootout between officers and suspect

Before the suspect died, police say he came to the home off Clutter Avenue and killed 49-year-old Bobby Borrego.

A third officer at the scene begins to move the family out of the house. Officers ask the man to put his hands up and drop the weapon. Eventually, gunfire is exchanged. It's unclear who shot first, but several dozen shots were fired during the exchange. SAPD said the suspect fired several rounds at the officers. The suspect was hit, but officers said they could see him still moving and reaching for his gun, so they continued to fire. Once they determined the suspect was no longer moving, officers moved in. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The standoff between the officers and the suspect continues for several more minutes, during which police say the suspect admits to shooting and killing another man.

Warning: The video below depicts a graphic incident that may be unsuitable for some viewers.

According to SAPD, at this point, the second officer sees the man pointing his gun towards him. She fires her gun; SAPD says it's unclear whether her shots hit the suspect.

Another officer arrives to the backyard and joins the first officer behind the vehicle. Both officers continue to ask the suspect to drop his weapon.

In the video, one officer who responded to a residence in the 400 block of Clutter on April 20 is seen being led to a shed behind the home, where the suspect was armed. One officer is heard pleading with the man to drop the gun. After several minutes, the officer takes cover behind an SUV in the backyard.

The San Antonio Police Department released body camera footage from shootout between San Antonio Police and a man suspected of killing another man.

Chapter 2 : "He killed my love"

KENS 5 previously obtained surveillance video of the incident. In the footage, gunfire can be heard being exchanged between San Antonio Police and a man who, according to authorities, officers killed along Clutter Avenue on the city's south side. The suspect had reportedly killed his friend minutes before, according to the victim's family.

That victim has been identified as Bobby Borrego. His girlfriend, Krystal Vela, was there when police killed the suspect, who has since been identified as Brian DeLeon.

"They kept telling him to put the gun down," she said. "But he wouldn't do it. They shot again, (yelled), 'Put the gun down.'"

Before the suspect died, police say he came to the home off Clutter Avenue and killed 49-year-old Borrego. Vela said the suspect was Borrego's friend, but she doesn't know why the suspect shot and killed her boyfriend in their backyard.

She said she confronted him multiple times.

"I go, 'Where is Bobby at?'" she said. "And I ran into the shed. I know something was wrong. He said, 'You don't want to go in there.'"

Vela said she found her boyfriend dead in the shed. The suspect had spray-painted Borrego's face and some of their cars with strange messages like, "Who's next?"

"That's when I ran out the shed and he pointed a gun to me, and when he pointed a gun I kind of ducked," she said. "I remember just thinking, 'I am going to kill him. He killed my love. He killed him. He is going to hurt me. He is going to hurt my kids.'"

Vela showed KENS 5 surveillance video in which she can be observed running back out with her gun, shooting at the suspect, though she didn't hit him.

Minutes later police arrived, and officers would end up killing him.