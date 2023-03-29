MAP: San Antonio shootings involving law enforcement in 2023

We're tracking all the local cases where police opened fire on suspects. So far this year, three such incidents have proven fatal.

SAN ANTONIO — So far this year, law enforcement in San Antonio have opened fire on suspects seven times—including four such incidents within a two-week span in March.

At least three of those shootings turned out to be fatal. In all cases involving San Antonio police, the officers who were involved are placed on administrative duty for the duration of the investigation, per department procedure.

Use the map below to find out more about the 2023 shootings, including where they took place and the conditions of the victims.

(This map was last updated on March 29.)

