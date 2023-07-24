San Antonio parks police officer arrested for alleged DWI, authorities say

Gonzales has been with the San Antonio Parks Police Department for 15 years.

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year veteran with the San Antonio Parks Police Department (SAPPD) faces potential termination after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Larry Gonzales was off-duty when he was taken into custody on the northwest side, at I-10 and Vance Jackson, by San Antonio police. According to a San Antonio Police Department release, officers initiated the traffic stop after they observed "indications of intoxication" while Gonzales was driving.

A notice of proposed termination was served against Gonzales as SAPD investigates the incident.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.