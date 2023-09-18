Third suspect arrested in kidnapping of San Antonio couple

The man was detained for a separate burglary incident before police connected him with the kidnapping earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the Sept. 6 kidnapping of a local couple, which authorities have said was a targeted incident orchestrated over money the victims' daughter had in her possession.

The 29-year-old man was apprehended for a separate burglary incident at a west-side home Monday afternoon, according to San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Sgt. Washington Moscoso. Officers ran his identity and found him to be the third person they had been searching for for nearly two weeks after the kidnapping along Mission Bell on the south side.

"He actually went into the house with a weapon and was one of the ones who pulled the parents out at gunpoint," Moscoso said.

Five children inside the Mission Bell home weren't harmed, and their parents were eventually rescued by police on the morning of Sept. 7.

Felipe Valdez, 40, and Xhavier Martinez, 29, were previously arrested for their alleged roles in the kidnapping plot. Moscoso said they're looking for at least one other person of interest in connection with the case.

>MORE LOCAL NEWS:

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.