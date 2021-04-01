SA Police Chief, SAPOA warn of out-of-state operatives knocking on doors, asking for support for 'Defund Police' movement

SAPOA President-Elect John "Danny" Diaz said a group from out of state has been "physically aggressive" and lying as they try to get signatures for a petition.

SAN ANTONIO — At a joint news conference Monday afternoon, San Antonio Police Department's Chief William McManus and San Antonio Police Officers Association President-Elect John "Danny" Diaz responded to the 'Defund the Police' movement – warning residents about a "group of people trying to divide our city."

Diaz began by saying SAPOA and the Chief are "united in a common goal of protecting and serving the people of San Antonio."

"Unfortunately, there's a group of people trying to divide our city," Diaz said. "And they are doing so by misrepresenting the Chief's statements and lying about the true intentions of the radical anti-police agenda. The group 'Fix SAPD' is going door-to-door – lying to voters and saying they are from the police department – and that they have the support of Chief McManus."

Diaz said the "out of state operatives" are funded by dark special interest groups.

"We have also received reports from citizens that they are being physically aggressive in their efforts to get their signatures on the petition to weaken and defund the police."

McManus congratulated Diaz on his win and said they will be working together closely.

"We have turned the corner with his election," McManus said. "It's a breath of fresh air coming into a new era knowing we will be working closely together with SAPOA on common goals."

He then went on to say the issues he has are with discipline in the collective bargaining agreement.

"Those issues need to be resolved at the bargaining table," McManus said. "And I am confident that as we go forward in the negotiations – which I will not be part of, by the way – that hopefully we will reach an amenable decision on the issues that I have concern with."

McManus said he also got some calls from people complaining about people knocking at their door.

"I got a call from a woman I know this morning," McManus said. "Saying that people were knocking at her door – asking her to sign a petition. The conversation was brief. It was, 'I don't know if I should sign it or not. I don't know what they want.'... That sort of thing."

KENS 5 is seeking comment from Fix SAPD.